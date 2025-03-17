Knicks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN, MSG, and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (29-38) will look to end a seven-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (42-24) on Monday, March 17, 2025 at Madison Square Garden as 7-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, MSG, and FDSSUN. The over/under is set at 211.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7 211.5 -330 +265

Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (76.4%)

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 30-35-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Heat's 67 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 36 times out of 67 chances this season.

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under 50.7% of the time this year (34 of 67 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (16-18-0) than it has at home (14-17-1).

In home games, the Knicks eclipse the over/under 56.2% of the time (18 of 32 games). They've hit the over in 52.9% of games on the road (18 of 34 contests).

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .469 (15-16-1). Away, it is .371 (13-20-2).

Looking at the over/under, Heat games have gone over more frequently at home (19 of 32, 59.4%) than away (15 of 35, 42.9%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 13.1 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Josh Hart averages 14.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, shooting 53.3% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges averages 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

OG Anunoby's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Miles McBride is averaging 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro's numbers on the season are 23.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.5 triples (fifth in NBA).

The Heat are receiving 17.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Bam Adebayo.

The Heat get 17.7 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Terry Rozier averages 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is draining 39.8% of his shots from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

