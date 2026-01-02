Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 2

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, January 2, 2026

Friday, January 2, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

The Atlanta Hawks (16-19) are 7-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road slide when they take on the New York Knicks (23-10) on Friday, January 2, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MSG. The matchup's point total is set at 241.5.

Knicks vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -7 241.5 -290 +235

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (73.4%)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 17-15-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 17 wins against the spread in 35 games this season.

This season, 19 of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 35 chances.

Hawks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 57.1% of the time (20 out of 35 games with a set point total).

In home games, New York has a better record against the spread (13-4-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-11-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Knicks hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 10 times in 17 opportunities this season (58.8%). In away games, they have hit the over nine times in 16 opportunities (56.2%).

Against the spread, Atlanta has had better results away (11-7-0) than at home (6-11-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have gone over eight of 17 times at home (47.1%), and 12 of 18 away (66.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson averages 29.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.9 points, 11.7 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 boards and 2.0 assists.

Jordan Clarkson averages 10.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Johnson gets the Hawks 24.0 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hawks are getting 16.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.5 points, 6.5 boards and 5.9 assists. He is making 49.0% of his shots from the field.

The Hawks receive 20.3 points per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Per game, Zaccharie Risacher gets the Hawks 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists, plus 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

