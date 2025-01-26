Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 27

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

Monday, January 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSSE

Two streaking teams hit the court when the New York Knicks (30-16) host the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Grizzlies, who have won six straight. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4.5 239.5 -186 +156

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (65.2%)

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Knicks are 23-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 46 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the point total 65.2% of the time (30 out of 46 games with a set point total).

New York owns a better record against the spread in home games (12-10-1) than it does in away games (11-12-0).

At home, the Knicks go over the over/under 56.5% of the time (13 of 23 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of away games (13 of 23 contests).

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (15-6-1) than at home (16-7-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (54.2%, 13 of 24) than away (77.3%, 17 of 22).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 13.9 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 54.5% from the field and 43.3% from downtown (10th in league), with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points, 7.3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Josh Hart is averaging 14 points, 9.6 boards and 5.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16 points, 2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 3.2 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 49.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 5.4 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Per game, Scotty Pippen Jr. gives the Grizzlies 9.9 points, 3.3 boards and 4.6 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Ja Morant gives the Grizzlies 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Jaylen Wells provides the Grizzlies 11.8 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

