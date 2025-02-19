Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 20

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (22-33) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (36-18) on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and CHSN. The matchup has an over/under of 244.5 points.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -13.5 244.5 -901 +610

Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (77.6%)

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread 27 times in 54 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have 23 wins against the spread in 55 games this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 33 times out of 55 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in 28 of 55 opportunities (50.9%).

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 29 games when playing at home, and it has covered 13 times in 25 games on the road.

The Knicks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (62.1%) than road tilts (60%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Chicago has a lower winning percentage at home (.414, 12-16-1 record) than on the road (.423, 11-14-1).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 29) than away (13 of 26) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.7 points, 13.4 boards and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson averages 26.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Josh Hart averages 14.7 points, 9.6 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 55.6% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 19.1 points, 10.3 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Josh Giddey provides the Bulls 12.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 3 treys.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu gives the Bulls 12.5 points, 3.4 boards and 4.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Smith's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

