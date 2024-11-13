Knicks vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Knicks vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and CHSN

The New York Knicks (5-5) are favored by 8.5 points against the Chicago Bulls (4-7) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on MSG and CHSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 228.

Knicks vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8.5 -110 -110 228 -110 -110 -360 +290

Knicks vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (72.1%)

Knicks vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 5-6-0 this season.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over six times out of 11 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have gone over the total in six of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

Against the spread, Chicago has had better results away (3-3-0) than at home (2-3-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have finished over two of five times at home (40%), and four of six on the road (66.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.5 points, 12.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 51.1% from beyond the arc (10th in NBA), with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson averages 24.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.8 points, 5.6 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 2.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.2 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 10.1 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is also draining 58.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.5 triples (10th in league).

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is sinking 44% of his shots from the floor and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

The Bulls are getting 22.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu provides the Bulls 10.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 0.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

