Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: MSG and FDSWI

The Milwaukee Bucks (20-16) are 4-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they take on the New York Knicks (25-14) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Madison Square Garden. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on MSG and FDSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4 227.5 -178 +148

Knicks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (69.5%)

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Knicks have registered a 19-19-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 36 games this year, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over 22 times out of 36 chances this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over on 17 of 36 set point totals (47.2%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 18 opportunities at home, and it has covered 10 times in 21 opportunities in away games.

The Knicks have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of games at home (55.6%) than road tilts (57.1%).

Milwaukee has been better against the spread at home (8-10-1) than away (7-10-0) this year.

Bucks games have finished above the over/under 36.8% of the time at home (seven of 19), and 58.8% of the time on the road (10 of 17).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 25.3 points, 13.9 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 55.2% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Brunson averages 25.1 points, 2.9 boards and 7.5 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

OG Anunoby averages 16.3 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 assists and 3.2 boards.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He is also sinking 60.2% of his shots from the floor (seventh in NBA).

The Bucks are receiving 24.9 points, 4.4 boards and 7.4 assists per game from Damian Lillard.

Per game, Bobby Portis gets the Bucks 13.8 points, 8.1 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bucks receive 12.3 points per game from Brook Lopez, plus 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Taurean Prince averages 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 45.1% from 3-point range (fifth in NBA), with 1.7 treys per game.

