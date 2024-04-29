Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 30

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT, MSG, and NBCS-PH

The Philadelphia 76ers are 4-point underdogs for a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, MSG, and NBCS-PH. The Knicks are ahead 3-1 in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 202.5.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -4 -108 -112 202.5 -110 -110 -161 +136

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (66.8%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game 44 times this season (44-36-2).

The 76ers have played 82 games, with 48 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

76ers games this season have gone over the point total 41 times in 82 opportunities (50%).

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 23 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Knicks have hit the over on the total in 16 of 41 home games (39%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 21 of 41 matchups (51.2%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .585. It is 24-17-0 ATS on its home court and 24-17-0 on the road.

76ers games have finished above the over/under 46.3% of the time at home (19 of 41), and 53.7% of the time away (22 of 41).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 assists and 3.6 boards.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 15.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 made 3-pointers per contest (fourth in NBA).

Julius Randle is averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 45% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples (ninth in NBA).

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 34.7 points, 11 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He is making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Per game, Tobias Harris provides the 76ers 17.2 points, 6.5 boards and 3.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The 76ers get 12.1 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 15.4 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.