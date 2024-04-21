Knicks vs. 76ers NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 22

Knicks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT

The New York Knicks bring a 1-0 lead into Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Knicks are favored by 6 points in the matchup, which will be broadcast on TNT at 7:30 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 205.5.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -6 -108 -112 205.5 -110 -110 -227 +190

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (67.1%)

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 44-36-2 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 82 games, with 48 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time this season (41 of 82 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread in away games (23-17-1) than it has in home games (21-19-1).

The Knicks have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 16 of 41 home matchups (39%). In away games, they have hit the over in 21 of 41 games (51.2%).

Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .585. It is 24-17-0 ATS on its home court and 24-17-0 on the road.

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have finished over 19 of 41 times at home (46.3%), and 22 of 41 away (53.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists per contest, shooting 43.4% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 15.5 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists.

Julius Randle averages 24 points, 9.2 boards and 5 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points for the 76ers, plus 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists.

The 76ers are receiving 34.7 points, 11 boards and 5.6 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

The 76ers are getting 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Buddy Hield averages 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 15.4 points, 5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

