2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Pistons

Knicks at Pistons Best Bets

These two teams played a very competitive first-round playoff series last year, and this is their first clash of 2025-26. Unfortunately, both sides are banged up, and things are a little worse for the Pistons, which is why I'm backing the Knicks as a slight road favorite.

Detroit is expected to be without a pair of starters in Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren while Caris LeVert is questionable. Josh Hart is the lone key piece out on the New York side.

In addition to that, the Pistons are also at a rest/travel disadvantage as they are on the second leg of a back to back after playing in Cleveland yesterday. The Knicks last game was Saturday.

The absence of Duren could prove to be a deciding factor tonight. The Knicks are one of the league's elite rebounding teams, ranking fifth in rebound rate for the campaign. The Knicks' interior duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson could have a field day.

Neither of these teams is firing on all cylinders right now -- Detroit has lost three of its past five while New York is riding a three-game losing streak. I like the Knicks' chances to get back on track.

Without Duren, Isaiah Stewart should be needed for big minutes today against the size of the Knicks.

A similar situation played out yesterday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Stewart logged 31 minutes. While Stewart finished with just three boards against the Cavs, I wouldn't put too much stock into that.

With Duren and Harris off the court this season, Stewart is averaging 9.4 rebounds per 36 minutes, according to FantasyLabs' on/off tool.

Stewart played only one game against the Knicks in the playoffs last year due to injury, and he pulled down five rebounds in 22 minutes in that one.

Likely to see 30ish minutes in a starting role, Stewart can have a big night on the glass.

