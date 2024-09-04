Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins will be up against the team with last year's 17th-ranked pass defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (227.1 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Cousins vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.37

16.37 Projected Passing Yards: 253.69

253.69 Projected Passing TDs: 1.69

1.69 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.87

6.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins 2023 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 72nd overall and 24th at his position, Cousins picked up 149.9 fantasy points (18.7 per game) in 2023.

In his best game last year -- Week 2 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Cousins accumulated 28.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 31-of-44 (70.5%), 364 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-best game of the season -- Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- Cousins finished with 25.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 32-of-50 (64%), 367 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

In Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, Cousins finished with a season-low 8.7 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 21-of-31 (67.7%), 181 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Cousins accumulated 9.6 fantasy points -- 12-of-19 (63.2%), 139 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh gave up more than 300 passing yards to three QBs last season.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Steelers last season.

In the passing game, Pittsburgh allowed six players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Steelers allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Pittsburgh allowed more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Steelers allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Pittsburgh gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Looking at run D, the Steelers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to three players last season.

In terms of run defense, Pittsburgh gave up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

The Steelers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last year.

