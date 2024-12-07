Kings vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7

The Los Angeles Kings will face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Saturday.

Kings vs Wild Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (15-8-3) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-4-4)

Saturday, December 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-142) Wild (+118) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (61.6%)

Kings vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Wild are -215 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +172.

Kings vs Wild Over/Under

Kings versus Wild on December 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.

Kings vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite at home.

