NHL
Kings vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 7
The Los Angeles Kings will face the Minnesota Wild in NHL action on Saturday.
Kings vs Wild Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (15-8-3) vs. Minnesota Wild (17-4-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 7, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-142)
|Wild (+118)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (61.6%)
Kings vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Wild are -215 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +172.
Kings vs Wild Over/Under
- Kings versus Wild on December 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -122 and the under +100.
Kings vs Wild Moneyline
- Minnesota is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite at home.