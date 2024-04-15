Kings vs. Warriors NBA Play-In Tournament Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 16

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: TNT and truTV

A pair of the league's top scorers match up when Stephen Curry (10th, 26.3 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (46-36) visit De'Aaron Fox (eighth, 26.6 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (46-36) on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and truTV. The Warriors are 3-point favorites. The over/under is 223 in the matchup.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3 -110 -110 223 -110 -110 -154 +130

Kings vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (60.4%)

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have put together a record of 42-38-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 42-40-0 this season.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over 42 times.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in 37 of 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Golden State has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 15 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 27 times in 41 games when playing on the road.

The Warriors have exceeded the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). On the road, they have hit the over in 17 of 41 games (41.5%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (24-17-0) than at home (18-23-0).

Kings games have finished above the over/under 53.7% of the time at home (22 of 41), and 36.6% of the time away (15 of 41).

Warriors Leaders

Curry averages 26.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Klay Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (fifth in league).

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 9.2 points, 3.7 assists and 5.8 boards.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 13.2 points, 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.5 points for the Kings, plus 13.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

Fox averages 26.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.7 assists. He is also sinking 46.9% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 45.4% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Per game, Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 12.3 points, 3.1 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Kevin Huerter gives the Kings 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

