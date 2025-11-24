Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSN and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (4-13) are 9-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-6) on Monday, November 24, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on FDSN and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -9 237.5 -420 +330

Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (63%)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves have covered the spread six times this season (6-10-0).

In the Kings' 17 games this year, they have six wins against the spread.

This season, eight of the Timberwolves' games have gone over the point total out of 17 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in nine of 17 opportunities (52.9%).

Minnesota has covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (37.5%). It has covered three times in eight games at home and three times in eight games when playing on the road.

The Timberwolves have exceeded the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in three of eight home matchups (37.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in five of eight games (62.5%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .143 (1-6-0). Away, it is .500 (5-4-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have gone over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and five of 10 away (50%).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle is averaging 24.7 points, 7.3 boards and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.7 points, 1.8 assists and 10.1 rebounds.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

Naz Reid averages 13.1 points, 5.8 boards and 2 assists, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 6.9 boards and 6.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.4% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Kings are receiving 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings receive 12.8 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

The Kings are getting 21.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

Per game, Malik Monk gets the Kings 12.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

