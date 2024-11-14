Kings vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 15

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024

Friday, November 15, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (6-6) are underdogs (+1) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (7-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 15, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5 points.

Kings vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1 -110 -110 225.5 -110 -110 -118 +100

Kings vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (51.8%)

Kings vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Kings are 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

In the Timberwolves' 12 games this season, they have four wins against the spread.

Games involving the Kings have hit the over six times this season.

Timberwolves games this year have eclipsed the over/under 58.3% of the time (seven out of 12 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-3-0) than it has in home games (2-2-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Kings hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total two times in five opportunities this season (40%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

Minnesota has the same winning percentage against the spread (.333) at home (2-4-0 record) and away (2-4-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Timberwolves games have gone over three of six times at home (50%), and four of six away (66.7%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 12.6 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

De'Aaron Fox averages 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 28.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeMar DeRozan averages 22.9 points, 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists.

Keegan Murray is averaging 13.8 points, 1.7 assists and 8.1 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Timberwolves Leaders

Anthony Edwards' numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.8 triples (second in NBA).

The Timberwolves get 20.2 points per game from Julius Randle, plus 6.9 boards and 4.2 assists.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 63.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

The Timberwolves receive 15.3 points per game from Naz Reid, plus 5.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, Donte DiVincenzo provides the Timberwolves 9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

