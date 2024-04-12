Kings vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Kings vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and AZFamily

The Sacramento Kings (45-35) will look to De'Aaron Fox (eighth in the league scoring 26.6 points per game) when they try to overcome Kevin Durant (sixth in the NBA with 27.2 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (47-33) on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The Kings are 4.5-point home underdogs in the matchup, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and AZFamily. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Kings vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 -110 -110 224.5 -110 -110 -186 +156

Kings vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (51.2%)

Kings vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 34 times this season (34-44-2).

The Kings have 40 wins against the spread in 80 games this year.

Suns games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37 times in 80 opportunities (46.2%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in road games (18-20-1) than it has in home games (16-24-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Suns hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 41 opportunities this season (43.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 18 times in 39 opportunities (46.2%).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.410, 16-23-0 record) than on the road (.585, 24-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over more frequently at home (22 of 39, 56.4%) than away (15 of 41, 36.6%).

Suns Leaders

Durant's numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 6.7 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Devin Booker is averaging 27.5 points, 7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11 points, 11.1 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.5 points, 5 assists and 4.3 boards.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.6 points, 13.7 boards and 8.1 assists for the Kings.

Per game, Fox gets the Kings 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Harrison Barnes averages 12.3 points, 3 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 48% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Kevin Huerter gets the Kings 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

