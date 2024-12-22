Kings vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22

Kings vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSIN

The Sacramento Kings (13-16) are just 2-point favorites as they look to break a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (13-15) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Kings vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -2 235.5 -126 +108

Kings vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (60.8%)

Kings vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Kings have registered a 10-18-1 record against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 10-16-2 against the spread this year.

This season, 15 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 18 of 28 opportunities (64.3%).

At home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (4-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-7-0).

The Kings have exceeded the over/under in nine of 16 home games (56.2%), compared to six of 13 road games (46.2%).

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-6-1). Away, it is .312 (5-10-1).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over nine of 12 times at home (75%), and nine of 16 on the road (56.2%).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 21.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 assists and 5 boards.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Keegan Murray is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists.

Malik Monk is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Pacers.

The Pacers get 20.1 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 7 boards and 3.5 assists.

Per game, Bennedict Mathurin provides the Pacers 17.2 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pacers receive 15 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Per game, T.J. McConnell gets the Pacers 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

