Kings vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 22
Kings vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSIN
The Sacramento Kings (13-16) are just 2-point favorites as they look to break a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (13-15) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.
Kings vs. Pacers Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Kings
|-2
|235.5
|-126
|+108
Kings vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (60.8%)
Kings vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Kings have registered a 10-18-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Pacers are 10-16-2 against the spread this year.
- This season, 15 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.
- Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 18 of 28 opportunities (64.3%).
- At home, Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread (4-11-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-7-0).
- The Kings have exceeded the over/under in nine of 16 home games (56.2%), compared to six of 13 road games (46.2%).
- Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-6-1). Away, it is .312 (5-10-1).
- In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over nine of 12 times at home (75%), and nine of 16 on the road (56.2%).
Kings Leaders
- Domantas Sabonis averages 21.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
- De'Aaron Fox is averaging 26.3 points, 6.1 assists and 5 boards.
- DeMar DeRozan is averaging 21.6 points, 3.9 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Keegan Murray is averaging 12.2 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists.
- Malik Monk is averaging 15.8 points, 3.6 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Pacers Leaders
- Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18 points, 3.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Pacers.
- The Pacers get 20.1 points per game from Pascal Siakam, plus 7 boards and 3.5 assists.
- Per game, Bennedict Mathurin provides the Pacers 17.2 points, 6.2 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Pacers receive 15 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Per game, T.J. McConnell gets the Pacers 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
