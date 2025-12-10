Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 11

Kings vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Thursday, December 11, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (17-6) are favored (by 9 points) to extend a 10-game road win streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (6-18) on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The over/under is 239.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -9 239.5 -350 +280

Kings vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (62.9%)

Kings vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Kings have eight wins against the spread in 24 games this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 24 chances this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the point total 10 times in 24 opportunities (41.7%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed worse at home, covering five times in 10 home games, and eight times in 13 road games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in a higher percentage of home games (70%) than road games (61.5%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (6-7-1) than at home (2-8-0).

Kings games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (four times out of 10) than away (six of 14) this year.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 29.2 points, 12.3 boards and 11 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25 points, 4.5 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Peyton Watson is averaging 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5.1 boards.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.1 points, 2.3 assists and 3.4 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12.2 points, 1.5 assists and 2 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 13.9 points for the Kings, plus 7 boards and 7.3 assists.

DeMar DeRozan averages 18 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings get 20.6 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Dennis Schroder gives the Kings 12.4 points, 3.7 boards and 6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings get 12.6 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

