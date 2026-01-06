Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock and KFAA

The Sacramento Kings (8-28) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (13-23) on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -5.5 229.5 -200 +168

Kings vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mavericks win (52.6%)

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a 15-20-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 11-23-2 this year.

This season, Mavericks games have hit the over 18 times.

Kings games this year have eclipsed the over/under 16 times in 36 opportunities (44.4%).

Dallas has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 10 times in 20 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 16 opportunities in road games.

The Mavericks have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in nine of 20 home matchups (45%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 16 games (56.2%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results away (7-11-1) than at home (4-12-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Kings' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.2%, seven of 17) compared to on the road (47.4%, nine of 19).

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.9 points, 4.1 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

P.J. Washington averages 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Naji Marshall is averaging 13.2 points, 2.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Anthony Davis is averaging 20.4 points, 10.8 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.

Brandon Williams is averaging 11.6 points, 2.8 boards and 3.9 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.6 points for the Kings, plus 6.6 boards and 6.9 assists.

The Kings are getting 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings are receiving 13 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Per game, Zach LaVine provides the Kings 20.2 points, 3 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Maxime Raynaud averages 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is draining 54.5% of his shots from the field.

