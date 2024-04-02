Kings vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (38-25-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-30-13)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Max

Kings vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-176) Kraken (+146) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (60.6%)

Kings vs Kraken Spread

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Kings are +150 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -182.

Kings vs Kraken Over/Under

The Kings-Kraken game on April 3 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.

Kings vs Kraken Moneyline