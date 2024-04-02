Kings vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Seattle Kraken is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Kings vs Kraken Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (38-25-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (31-30-13)
- Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: Max
Kings vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kings (-176)
|Kraken (+146)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (60.6%)
Kings vs Kraken Spread
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Kraken. The Kings are +150 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -182.
Kings vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Kings-Kraken game on April 3 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is +100 and the under is -122.
Kings vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Kings, Seattle is the underdog at +146, and Los Angeles is -176 playing at home.