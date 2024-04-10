Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Calgary Flames.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Flames Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (41-26-11) vs. Calgary Flames (35-37-5)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+ and BSW
Kings vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kings (-194)
|Flames (+160)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (60.3%)
Kings vs Flames Spread
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +136.
Kings vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Flames on April 11 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.
Kings vs Flames Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -194 favorite on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +160 underdog on the road.