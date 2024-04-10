Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, up against the Calgary Flames.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (41-26-11) vs. Calgary Flames (35-37-5)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+ and BSW

Kings vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-194) Flames (+160) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (60.3%)

Kings vs Flames Spread

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-164 to cover). And Los Angeles, the favorite, is +136.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Flames on April 11 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline