Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9
Data Skrive
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (41-25-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-48-5)
- Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+, KCAL, BSSC, and BSSD
Kings vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kings (-303)
|Ducks (+240)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (68.4%)
Kings vs Ducks Spread
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -110.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kings versus Ducks game on April 9 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Ducks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-303) and Anaheim as the underdog (+240) despite being the home team.