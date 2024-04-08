Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Anaheim Ducks.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (41-25-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-48-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+, KCAL, BSSC, and BSSD

Kings vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-303) Ducks (+240) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (68.4%)

Kings vs Ducks Spread

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -110.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Ducks game on April 9 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline