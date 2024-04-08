menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Kings vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (41-25-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-48-5)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+, KCAL, BSSC, and BSSD

Kings vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Kings (-303)Ducks (+240)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (68.4%)

Kings vs Ducks Spread

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (-110 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -110.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Kings versus Ducks game on April 9 has been set at 5.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Kings vs. Ducks reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-303) and Anaheim as the underdog (+240) despite being the home team.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!