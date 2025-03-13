FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Capitals Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (34-20-9) vs. Washington Capitals (43-14-8)
  • Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-126)Capitals (+105)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (50.2%)

Kings vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -250.

Kings vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Kings versus Capitals, on March 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Kings vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Kings, Washington is the underdog at +105, and Los Angeles is -126 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup