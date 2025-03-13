Kings vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals.

Kings vs Capitals Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (34-20-9) vs. Washington Capitals (43-14-8)

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-126) Capitals (+105) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (50.2%)

Kings vs Capitals Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -250.

Kings vs Capitals Over/Under

Kings versus Capitals, on March 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Kings vs Capitals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Kings, Washington is the underdog at +105, and Los Angeles is -126 playing at home.

