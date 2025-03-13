NHL
Kings vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Washington Capitals.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Kings vs Capitals Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (34-20-9) vs. Washington Capitals (43-14-8)
- Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-126)
|Capitals (+105)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (50.2%)
Kings vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -250.
Kings vs Capitals Over/Under
- Kings versus Capitals, on March 13, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Kings vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Kings, Washington is the underdog at +105, and Los Angeles is -126 playing at home.