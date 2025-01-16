NHL
Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kings vs Canucks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (24-12-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-14-10)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-113)
|Canucks (-106)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (56%)
Kings vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +225 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -290.
Kings vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Canucks on January 16 is 5.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.
Kings vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Canucks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -113, and Vancouver is -106 playing at home.