Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

The Thursday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (24-12-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-14-10)

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-113) Canucks (-106) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (56%)

Kings vs Canucks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are +225 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -290.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Canucks on January 16 is 5.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kings-Canucks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -113, and Vancouver is -106 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!