3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Monday 11/24/25

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat

Cooper Flagg isn't a high-volume three-point shooter at this point in his career. But this is a great matchup for him to take more triples than usual.

Cooper Flagg - Made Threes Cooper Flagg Over Nov 25 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Miami Heat are allowing the second-highest three-point attempt rate, with 46.3% of opponent shots coming from beyond the arc. Miami is giving up the seventh-most made threes per night to small forwards (3.1).

Three-point shooting is a glaring weakness for Flagg as he's making just 27.7% from beyond the arc and taking only 3.8 per game. But he is close to a lock for 30-plus minutes -- averaging 35.0 per game over his past eight -- and he may get a couple extra looks from three today given the matchup.

All in all, I think these +132 odds on Flagg to hit multiple threes are pretty appealing.

Portland Trail Blazers at Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost their last three games in which Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out, and I think that streak will run to four tonight versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Moneyline Portland Trail Blazers Nov 25 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In their past three games sans Giannis, Milwaukee has lost at the Charlotte Hornets by 11 and then at home to the Detroit Pistons (by 13) and Philadelphia 76ers (by nine in OT). They also recently got out-scored by 10 in the second half at the Cleveland Cavaliers in a game where Giannis was injured in the second quarter.

While losing Giannis has a big impact on the Bucks in just about every facet, it's been massive on offense. With Giannis on the floor, the Bucks score 126.3 points per 100 possessions. They're scoring just 106.6 points per 100 possessions with Giannis off the court.

Portland isn't fully healthy either -- Jrue Holiday is out and Shaedon Sharpe is questionable -- and they've hit a rough patch after a decent start to the campaign, losing five of their past six. But this is a welcoming matchup for them, and the Blazers' struggling defense can get back on track against a Milwaukee offense that is finding it very tough without its star player.

Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans

Tonight's Chicago Bulls-New Orleans Pelicans clash should be a high-scoring affair, and I'm intrigued by Josh Giddey's triple-double odds.

To Record A Triple Double To Record A Triple Double View more odds in Sportsbook

Both teams stink defensively; the Pels are 27th in defensive rating while Chicago is 20th. The Bulls are also playing at the second-fastest pace. This game has a 244.5-point total and 5.0-point spread, so the boxes are checked for a high-scoring shootout.

Giddey is having a breakout season across the board, averaging career-high numbers in points per game (20.4), rebounds per game (10.1) and assists per game (9.7). He's darn near averaging a triple-double, and that alone has me interested in these +220 odds.

Over his last 10 games, Giddey has four triple-doubles and has twice missed by just one assist. Taking on a porous Pelicans defense in what should be a high-scoring game, Giddey is in a dream spot tonight.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.