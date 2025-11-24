10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 13

We're headed into Thanksgiving week, one of the best weeks of the year in the NFL. In fantasy, Week 13 means the playoffs are getting close, and now is the time to dial in our rosters for the most important stretch of the season.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 13.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL betting odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was a rollercoaster in Week 12, throwing for three touchdowns and 256 yards but also tossing three picks. However, as has been the case with Lawrence this year, the end result was a decent fantasy showing as he put up 17.1 points, and he's in a sublime spot this week as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Tennessee Titans.

Lawrence has scored at least 15.0 fantasy points in six of his last seven games, so while it's not always pretty, he's been a fine QB2 this season. His legs have been a big part of it as Lawrence has run for an average of 25.4 rushing yards per game over his last seven outings.

The Titans entered Week 12 as the 28th-ranked overall defense and 25th-ranked pass D, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. They're a great matchup for the Jags' offense, and it makes T-Law a top streamer in Week 13 in one-QB formats.

Tyrod Taylor, Jets

Tyrod Taylor made his second start of the season last week and notched 12.8 fantasy points at the Baltimore Ravens. A friendlier Week 13 matchup puts Taylor on the streaming radar.

The New York Jets are at home versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13. Atlanta sits 19th in overall defense by our numbers, so it's a fairly neutral matchup for Tyrod.

Taylor has posted 16.7 and 12.8 fantasy points in his two starts this year. He's run for 48 and 19 yards in those games. Atlanta has been susceptible to running QBs, permitting the 11th-most rushing yards per game to the position (21.6).

In deep leagues and two-quarterback formats, Taylor makes sense as a streamer this week.

Others to Consider:

Cameron Ward (vs. JAX), Marcus Mariota (vs. DEN), Kirk Cousins (at NYJ)

Running Backs

Devin Neal, Saints

The top pickup of the week is Devin Neal.

With Alvin Kamara (knee) exiting early in Week 12, Neal took over the New Orleans Saints' backfield, playing 74% of the snaps while handling seven targets and seven carries. The seven targets are a big deal as it points to Neal being able to contribute even if the Saints are in a negative game script -- something that, you know, happens a lot.

While Neal's TD chances are held back by the Saints' offense being so blah, running back volume is running back volume, and if Kamara misses time, Neal is going to be a fantasy factor right away.

The Saints are on the road at the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Miami is 27th in overall D. Neal will likely be in the RB2 range if Kamara is out.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Commanders

There was a lot of hype with Jacory Croskey-Merritt this preseason, but Chris Rodriguez Jr. looks like the Washington Commanders' back to roster right now.

Rodriguez, who was on a bye in Week 12, led Washington's running backs in snap rate (45%) and touches (16) in Week 11, turning 15 carries into 76 yards. He's scored at least 7.6 PPR points in three straight games.

We'll have to see if there are any post-bye role changes in this backfield. But as of now, Rodriguez should be rostered in more than the 16% of Yahoo! leagues in which he's rostered -- even with a difficult matchup versus the Denver Broncos on deck.

Blake Corum, Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the league's best offenses, and they just blowtorched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 31 first-half points on Sunday night before taking their foot off the gas in the second half.

That makes Blake Corum, rostered in just 16% of Yahoo! leagues, a low-cost way to potentially get exposure to an elite offense. Of course, he'd need a Kyren Williams injury to really take off. But Corum has played at least 28% of the snaps in five consecutive games, and he'd likely shoulder a heavy workload if Williams missed time.

Late in the year, I don't mind using a roster spot on a handcuff who would likely be an RB1 if injury luck broke his way.

Others to Consider:

Ollie Gordon II (vs. NO), Ty Johnson (at PIT), Devin Singletary (at NE)

Wide Receivers

Andrei Iosivas, Bengals

In Week 12, Andrei Iosivas saw an elevated role because one of the Cincinnati Bengals' star wideouts was out. It'll likely be the same in Week 13 -- just a different Cincy WR out with Tee Higgins suffering a concussion on Sunday.

Iosivas took advantage of his increased role in Week 12, turning an 83% snap rate and seven targets into four grabs for 61 yards.

This week, Iosivas and the Bengals play Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, a team 19th in pass defense. In addition to Higgins' likely absence, there's a chance Joe Burrow suits up.

Unless Higgins winds up missing extended time, Iosivas is just a one-week add for fantasy, but he can be a WR3 type in Week 13.

Keon Coleman, Bills

Things aren't going well lately for Keon Coleman, who has been a healthy scratch the past two weeks due to disciplinary reasons. That's resulted in him being dropped in a lot of leagues, with his Yahoo! roster rate at 40%.

I think he's worth a speculative add.

Coleman's role had already been depleted prior to the scratches, but with the Buffalo Bills hurting for playmakers, the team may have no choice but to get Coleman back on the field in a sizable role.

At the end of the day, Coleman is a talented player who can get you exposure to a top-tier offense. I'm interested in adding now and seeing what his role is like in Week 13.

Jayden Higgins, Texans

The WR2 for the Houston Texans has been hard to pin down for most of the year. Jayden Higgins might be starting to separate himself.

Higgins has been second on the team in WR snap rate in three straight games. He's seeing decent volume, too, garnering at least seven targets in four of the past five games, including a season-high nine looks in Week 12. He's racked up three TDs over that five-game span.

C.J. Stroud will likely be back in Week 13, which is a plus. Houston has an indoors matchup at the Indianapolis Colts, a team that has allowed the eighth-most receiving yards per game to WRs (160.7).

Others to Consider:

Troy Franklin (at WAS), Adonai Mitchell (vs. ATL), Chimere Dike (vs. JAX)

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

Brenton Strange was activated off IR for the Jags' Week 12 game, and he returned to a hefty role. Strange played 71% of the snaps and caught all five of his targets for 93 yards.

Strange saw a total of 23 targets over the first four weeks prior to being injured and was flirting with back-end TE1 status. After putting up quality numbers in his first game back, Strange is at least a high-end TE2 moving forward and can push for TE1 status in the right matchups -- one of those matchups is coming this week as the Jags face the Titans.

Rostered in just 13% of Yahoo! leagues, Strange can be a big help at a weak position.

Others to Consider:

Dalton Schultz (at IND), Mason Taylor (vs. ATL), Cade Otton (vs. ARI)

Defenses

Los Angeles Chargers

The last time we saw the Los Angeles Chargers, they were getting demolished by Jacksonville. With a bye week to get things fixed, the Bolts return to a red-carpet matchup at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Vegas' offense ranks 30th overall and just gave up 10 -- yes, 10 -- sacks to the Cleveland Browns.

Not only is the Chargers' D/ST the best streamer of the week, they may be the best overall D/ST play of the week.

Others to Consider:

Miami Dolphins (vs. NO), New York Jets (vs. ATL), Indianapolis Colts (vs. HOU)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.