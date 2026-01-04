Kings vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Kings vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (8-27) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (15-20) on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at Golden 1 Center as 6-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSWI and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Kings vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -6 228.5 -250 +205

Kings vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (55.2%)

Kings vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a game 16 times this season (16-19-0).

Against the spread, the Kings are 11-22-2 this season.

Games involving the Bucks have hit the over 14 times this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 35 opportunities (45.7%).

Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread in home games (8-10-0) than it does on the road (8-9-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Bucks hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total eight times in 18 opportunities this season (44.4%). In away games, they have hit the over six times in 17 opportunities (35.3%).

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (7-11-1) than at home (4-11-1) this year.

Kings games have gone above the over/under 43.8% of the time at home (seven of 16), and 47.4% of the time on the road (nine of 19).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 17.4 points, 4.2 boards and 5.8 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 29 points, 10 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 63.7% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Myles Turner is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (seventh in NBA).

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.3 points, 1.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.5 points, 6.6 boards and 7 assists for the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 50.3% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Dennis Schroder provides the Kings 13 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings get 20.2 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 3 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Kings receive 10.5 points per game from Maxime Raynaud, plus 6.3 boards and 1.1 assists.

