NHL
Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25
In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (26-14-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (23-19-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-176)
|Blue Jackets (+146)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (54.4%)
Kings vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Kings are +142 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -176.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Kings versus Blue Jackets on January 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.
Kings vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Los Angeles is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +146 underdog at home.