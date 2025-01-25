FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (26-14-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (23-19-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-176)Blue Jackets (+146)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (54.4%)

Kings vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Kings are +142 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -176.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • Kings versus Blue Jackets on January 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +146 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup