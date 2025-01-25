Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

In NHL action on Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (26-14-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (23-19-7)

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-176) Blue Jackets (+146) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (54.4%)

Kings vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Kings are +142 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -176.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

Kings versus Blue Jackets on January 25 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Kings vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Los Angeles is a -176 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +146 underdog at home.

