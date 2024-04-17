menu item
NHL

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Data Skrive
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (43-27-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-53-5)
  • Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSW

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Kings (-410)Blackhawks (+320)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (82.7%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Spread

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Kings are -146 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are +122.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on April 18, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the favorite, -410 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +320 underdog on the road.

