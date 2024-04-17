Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (43-27-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-53-5)

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSW

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-410) Blackhawks (+320) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (82.7%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Spread

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Kings are -146 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are +122.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on April 18, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline