Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
Data Skrive
The NHL's Thursday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (43-27-11) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-53-5)
- Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSW
Kings vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Kings (-410)
|Blackhawks (+320)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (82.7%)
Kings vs Blackhawks Spread
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Kings are -146 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are +122.
Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on April 18, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -410 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +320 underdog on the road.