Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

NHL action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (12-8-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-9-6)

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-220) Blackhawks (+180) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (57.8%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Kings are +116 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -142.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on Dec. 6, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Chicago is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -220 favorite at home.

