Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
NHL action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the Chicago Blackhawks.
Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (12-8-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-9-6)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-220)
|Blackhawks (+180)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (57.8%)
Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Kings are +116 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -142.
Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on Dec. 6, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -220 favorite at home.