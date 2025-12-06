FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Data Skrive

NHL action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (12-8-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-9-6)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-220)Blackhawks (+180)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kings win (57.8%)

Kings vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blackhawks. The Kings are +116 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -142.

Kings vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Blackhawks on Dec. 6, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Kings vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -220 favorite at home.

