Khalil Shakir 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Khalil Shakir is the 51st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 94.4 fantasy points a year ago (42nd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Buffalo Bills player, see below.

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Khalil Shakir Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Shakir's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 87.5 146 39 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 95.3 122 42

Khalil Shakir 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Shakir finished with 14.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 8 versus the Carolina Panthers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 6.4 9 6 64 0 Week 2 @Jets 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 3 Dolphins 10.5 4 4 45 1 Week 4 Saints 12.9 5 5 69 1 Week 5 Patriots 5.0 9 6 45 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3.3 5 3 33 0 Week 8 @Panthers 14.8 7 6 88 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Khalil Shakir vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills ran 47.5% passing plays and 52.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Shakir's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Khalil Shakir 95 72 719 4 13 D.J. Moore 85 50 682 6 11 Dalton Kincaid 49 39 571 5 6 Dawson Knox 49 36 417 4 12

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