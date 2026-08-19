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Khalil Shakir 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Khalil Shakir 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Khalil Shakir is the 51st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 94.4 fantasy points a year ago (42nd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Buffalo Bills player, see below.

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Khalil Shakir Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Shakir's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points87.514639
2026 Projected Fantasy Points95.312242

Khalil Shakir 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Shakir finished with 14.8 fantasy points -- six receptions, 88 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 8 versus the Carolina Panthers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Ravens6.496640
Week 2@Jets1.221120
Week 3Dolphins10.544451
Week 4Saints12.955691
Week 5Patriots5.096450
Week 6@Falcons3.353330
Week 8@Panthers14.876881

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Khalil Shakir vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills ran 47.5% passing plays and 52.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked fourth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Shakir's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Khalil Shakir9572719413
D.J. Moore8550682611
Dalton Kincaid493957156
Dawson Knox4936417412

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Want more data and analysis on Khalil Shakir? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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