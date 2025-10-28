Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Buffalo Bills wideout Keon Coleman will match up with the third-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (177.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Coleman worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Chiefs? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Keon Coleman Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.51

56.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

With 36.7 fantasy points in 2025 (5.2 per game), Coleman is the 51st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 177th overall.

During his last three games Coleman has been targeted 17 times, with 10 receptions for 64 yards and one TD, leading to 10.4 fantasy points (3.5 per game) during that period.

Coleman has caught 16 balls (on 25 targets) for 129 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 16.9 fantasy points (3.4 per game) during that period.

The high point of Coleman's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, when he recorded 17.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keon Coleman stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, grabbing three passes on six targets for 11 yards (1.1 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have caught a TD pass versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up two or more receiving TDs to just one player this season.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD versus Kansas City this year.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

