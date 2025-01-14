Kentucky vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Texas A&M Aggies (13-3, 2-1 SEC) will visit the Kentucky Wildcats (13-3, 2-1 SEC) after winning five straight road games.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (65.3%)

See these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Kentucky-Texas A&M spread (Kentucky -5.5) or total (158.5 points).

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Texas A&M has compiled a 10-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Wildcats covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered eight times in 18 games when playing at home, and they covered six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Aggies were better against the spread away (6-6-0) than at home (5-10-0) last year.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 12 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (75%) in those games.

This season, the Wildcats have been victorious eight times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 or shorter on the moneyline.

Texas A&M has compiled a 3-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

The Aggies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +202 or longer.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 71.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky has a +228 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. It is putting up 89.2 points per game to rank third in college basketball and is allowing 74.9 per outing to rank 274th in college basketball.

Kentucky's leading scorer, Otega Oweh, ranks 211th in college basketball scoring 15.6 points per game.

Texas A&M outscores opponents by 12.0 points per game (posting 77.4 points per game, 121st in college basketball, and giving up 65.4 per outing, 40th in college basketball) and has a +192 scoring differential.

Wade Taylor IV's team-leading 15.7 points per game rank him 203rd in the nation.

The Wildcats pull down 36.8 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) while conceding 33.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.8 boards per game.

Amari Williams paces the team with 8.4 rebounds per game (53rd in college basketball play).

The Aggies rank ninth in college basketball at 38.3 rebounds per game. That's 10.5 more than the 27.8 their opponents average.

Solomon Washington paces the team with 6.0 rebounds per game (331st in college basketball).

Kentucky records 108.0 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball), while giving up 90.7 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball).

The Aggies rank 162nd in college basketball with 96.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th defensively with 81.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

