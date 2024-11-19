Kentucky vs Lipscomb Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 19

The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Lipscomb Bisons (2-3) on November 19, 2024 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (90.4%)

Before you place a wager on Kentucky-Lipscomb contest (in which Kentucky is a 21.5-point favorite and the total is set at 160.5 points), here are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky covered 16 times in 33 matchups with a spread last season.

Lipscomb compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Wildcats covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered eight times in 18 games at home, and they covered six times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Bisons were better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than on the road (8-6-0) last season.

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky was favored on the moneyline 24 total times last season. It finished 16-8 in those games.

The Wildcats never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -4545 or shorter.

Lipscomb was an underdog seven times last season and won twice.

The Bisons were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1600 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Kentucky a 97.8% chance to win.

Kentucky vs. Lipscomb Head-to-Head Comparison

The 30.4 rebounds per game the Bisons averaged ranked 283rd in the nation, and were 2.2 fewer than the 32.6 their opponents collected per outing.

The Bisons ranked 13th in college basketball with 104.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 315th in college basketball defensively with 97.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

