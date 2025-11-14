Kentucky vs Eastern Illinois College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 14

The Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) battle the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-2) on November 14, 2025. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, November 14, 2025

Friday, November 14, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Eastern Illinois Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (98.7%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's Kentucky-Eastern Illinois spread (Kentucky -38.5) or total (150.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kentucky vs. Eastern Illinois: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky covered 18 times in 36 matchups with a spread last season.

Eastern Illinois won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

In home games last season, the Wildcats owned a better record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (4-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Panthers had a lower winning percentage at home (.364, 4-7-0 record) than away (.500, 8-8-0).

Kentucky vs. Eastern Illinois Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Kentucky was the seventh-best squad in the country (84.4 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 315th (77.2 points allowed per game).

With 34.1 rebounds per game and 32.1 rebounds conceded, Kentucky was 63rd and 239th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

With 16.9 assists per game, Kentucky was 17th-best in the country last year.

Kentucky committed 10.4 turnovers per game last season and forced 9.9 per game, ranking 108th and 312th, respectively, in the nation.

While Eastern Illinois ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in points per game last year with 66.5 (18th-worst), it ranked 81st in college basketball with 69.0 points surrendered per contest.

With 31.3 rebounds per game, Eastern Illinois was 214th in college basketball. It allowed 33.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 300th in college basketball.

Last year Eastern Illinois ranked 330th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.3 per game.

Eastern Illinois ranked 17th-best in college basketball by forcing 14.2 turnovers per game. It ranked 232nd in college basketball by committing 11.6 turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!