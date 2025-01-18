Kentucky vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 3-1 SEC) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3, 3-1 SEC) on January 18, 2025 at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Arena: Rupp Arena

Kentucky vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kentucky win (64.9%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Kentucky-Alabama spread (Kentucky -2.5) or total (178.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Kentucky vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky is 9-8-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has put together a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Alabama covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (100%).

The Wildcats did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-4-0) than they did in home games (8-10-0) last season.

This year, the Crimson Tide are 4-4-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

Kentucky has three wins against the spread in four conference games this year.

Against the spread in SEC action, Alabama is 3-1-0 this year.

Kentucky vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has won in 10, or 76.9%, of the 13 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 10-1 when favored by -156 or better by bookmakers this year.

Alabama has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 60.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky is outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.7 points per game (third in college basketball) and allows 74.6 per contest (265th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh's team-leading 15.4 points per game ranks 221st in college basketball.

Alabama has a +209 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.3 points per game. It is putting up 89.5 points per game, first in college basketball, and is giving up 77.2 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball.

Mark Sears is ranked 46th in the nation with a team-leading 18.6 points per game.

The Wildcats come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. They are grabbing 36.4 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 32.5 per contest.

Amari Williams leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game (41st in college basketball action).

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by 8.6 boards on average. They collect 40.9 rebounds per game, third in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.3.

Grant Nelson's 8.6 rebounds per game lead the Crimson Tide and rank 41st in the nation.

Kentucky's 107.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank ninth in college basketball, and the 90.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 151st in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide rank 53rd in college basketball averaging 102.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 113th, allowing 88.7 points per 100 possessions.

