Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will match up with the 31st-ranked rushing defense of the Cincinnati Bengals (154 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Walker for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Walker vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.61

11.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.87

67.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.24

14.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 65.6 fantasy points in 2023 (16.4 per game), Walker is the ninth-ranked player at the RB position and 37th among all players.

In his last three games, Walker has put up 58.9 fantasy points (19.6 per game), running for 219 yards and scoring five touchdowns on 52 carries. He has also contributed 70 yards on four catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Walker's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when he piled up 27.6 fantasy points with 97 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in three balls (on three targets) for 59 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Kenneth Walker III had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he put up just 6.7 fantasy points (12 carries, 64 yards).

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Cincinnati's defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Cincinnati this year.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Bengals have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

