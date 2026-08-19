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Kenneth Walker III 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kenneth Walker III 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is the 11th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 160.9 points a year ago (21st among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Kenneth Walker III Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points119.57624
2026 Projected Fantasy Points177.15115

Kenneth Walker III 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Walker finished with 22.4 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 64 yards. That was in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 149ers2.41020033024
Week 2@Steelers17.8131051110118
Week 3Saints17.01638211050
Week 4@Cardinals11.019810210110
Week 5Buccaneers8.61086011086
Week 6@Jaguars3.71034011037
Week 7Texans6.617660-0066

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Kenneth Walker III vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs threw the football on 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Walker's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Walker III2211,0275314.6
Patrick Mahomes644225146.6
Justin Fields713834115.4
Emari Demercado44312047.1

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Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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