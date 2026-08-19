Kenneth Walker III 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III is the 11th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into this season, after putting up 160.9 points a year ago (21st among all NFL RBs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

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Kenneth Walker III Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 119.5 76 24 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 177.1 51 15

Kenneth Walker III 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Walker finished with 22.4 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 100 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 64 yards. That was in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 49ers 2.4 10 20 0 3 3 0 24 Week 2 @Steelers 17.8 13 105 1 1 1 0 118 Week 3 Saints 17.0 16 38 2 1 1 0 50 Week 4 @Cardinals 11.0 19 81 0 2 1 0 110 Week 5 Buccaneers 8.6 10 86 0 1 1 0 86 Week 6 @Jaguars 3.7 10 34 0 1 1 0 37 Week 7 Texans 6.6 17 66 0 - 0 0 66 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Kenneth Walker III vs. Other Chiefs Rushers

The Chiefs threw the football on 57.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 21st in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Walker's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Walker III 221 1,027 5 31 4.6 Patrick Mahomes 64 422 5 14 6.6 Justin Fields 71 383 4 11 5.4 Emari Demercado 44 312 0 4 7.1

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