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Kenneth Gainwell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kenneth Gainwell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kenneth Gainwell is the 36th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 148.3 fantasy points a year ago (24th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.

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Kenneth Gainwell Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Gainwell's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points99.711732
2026 Projected Fantasy Points59.617452

Kenneth Gainwell 2025 Game-by-Game

Gainwell accumulated 25.4 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 99 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 35 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Jets2.3719043023
Week 2Seahawks3.6520053036
Week 3@Patriots8.6416111026
Week 4Vikings25.419992660134
Week 6Browns3.6622066036
Week 7@Bengals1.5314022015
Week 8Packers1.5531022035

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Kenneth Gainwell vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.2% of the time while running the football 45.8% of the time. Below is a glance at how Gainwell's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Kenneth Gainwell1145375214.7
Bucky Irving1735881173.4
Baker Mayfield55382186.9
Sean Tucker863207213.7

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