Kenneth Gainwell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Kenneth Gainwell is the 36th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 148.3 fantasy points a year ago (24th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.

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Kenneth Gainwell Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Gainwell's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 99.7 117 32 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 59.6 174 52

Kenneth Gainwell 2025 Game-by-Game

Gainwell accumulated 25.4 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 99 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 35 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Jets 2.3 7 19 0 4 3 0 23 Week 2 Seahawks 3.6 5 20 0 5 3 0 36 Week 3 @Patriots 8.6 4 16 1 1 1 0 26 Week 4 Vikings 25.4 19 99 2 6 6 0 134 Week 6 Browns 3.6 6 22 0 6 6 0 36 Week 7 @Bengals 1.5 3 14 0 2 2 0 15 Week 8 Packers 1.5 5 31 0 2 2 0 35 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Kenneth Gainwell vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers

The Buccaneers, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.2% of the time while running the football 45.8% of the time. Below is a glance at how Gainwell's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 114 537 5 21 4.7 Bucky Irving 173 588 1 17 3.4 Baker Mayfield 55 382 1 8 6.9 Sean Tucker 86 320 7 21 3.7

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