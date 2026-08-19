Kenneth Gainwell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Kenneth Gainwell is the 36th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after putting up 148.3 fantasy points a year ago (24th among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, see below.
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Kenneth Gainwell Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Gainwell's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|99.7
|117
|32
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.6
|174
|52
Kenneth Gainwell 2025 Game-by-Game
Gainwell accumulated 25.4 fantasy points -- 19 carries, 99 yards, 2 TDs; 6 receptions, 35 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Jets
|2.3
|7
|19
|0
|4
|3
|0
|23
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|3.6
|5
|20
|0
|5
|3
|0
|36
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|8.6
|4
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25.4
|19
|99
|2
|6
|6
|0
|134
|Week 6
|Browns
|3.6
|6
|22
|0
|6
|6
|0
|36
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|1.5
|3
|14
|0
|2
|2
|0
|15
|Week 8
|Packers
|1.5
|5
|31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|35
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Kenneth Gainwell vs. Other Buccaneers Rushers
The Buccaneers, who ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 54.2% of the time while running the football 45.8% of the time. Below is a glance at how Gainwell's 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Kenneth Gainwell
|114
|537
|5
|21
|4.7
|Bucky Irving
|173
|588
|1
|17
|3.4
|Baker Mayfield
|55
|382
|1
|8
|6.9
|Sean Tucker
|86
|320
|7
|21
|3.7
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