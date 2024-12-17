Keenan Allen Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Wide receiver Keenan Allen faces a matchup against the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (234.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Allen's next game against the Lions, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Allen vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.13

55.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen has produced 91.3 fantasy points in 2024 (7.6 per game), which ranks him 40th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 136 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games Allen has been targeted 26 times, with 14 receptions for 185 yards and three TDs. He has posted 36.5 fantasy points (12.2 per game) during that stretch.

Allen has put up 55.2 fantasy points (11.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 27 passes on 49 targets for 312 yards and four touchdowns.

The peak of Allen's fantasy season was a Week 13 outburst against the Detroit Lions, a matchup in which he tallied 19.3 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 73 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, hauling in three passes on three targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed three players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Lions this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of seven players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed a TD reception by 12 players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Detroit has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Lions have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

