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Keaton Mitchell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Keaton Mitchell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell could be a fantasy option for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

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Keaton Mitchell Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mitchell's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points41.126061
2026 Projected Fantasy Points51.019958

Keaton Mitchell 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mitchell posted a season-high 9.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 2 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 5Texans1.338011013
Week 6Rams0.0000-000
Week 8Bears4.34430-0043
Week 9@Dolphins1.8411011018
Week 10@Vikings3.14310-0031
Week 11@Browns5.4631032054
Week 12Jets1.9210011019

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Keaton Mitchell vs. Other Chargers Rushers

The Chargers ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Mitchell's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Keaton Mitchell593411115.8
Kimani Vidal1556433254.1
Omarion Hampton1245454224.4
Justin Herbert834982126.0

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