Keaton Mitchell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell could be a fantasy option for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.

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Keaton Mitchell Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mitchell's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 41.1 260 61 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 51.0 199 58

Keaton Mitchell 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mitchell posted a season-high 9.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 2 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 5 Texans 1.3 3 8 0 1 1 0 13 Week 6 Rams 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 4.3 4 43 0 - 0 0 43 Week 9 @Dolphins 1.8 4 11 0 1 1 0 18 Week 10 @Vikings 3.1 4 31 0 - 0 0 31 Week 11 @Browns 5.4 6 31 0 3 2 0 54 Week 12 Jets 1.9 2 10 0 1 1 0 19 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Keaton Mitchell vs. Other Chargers Rushers

The Chargers ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Mitchell's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Keaton Mitchell 59 341 1 11 5.8 Kimani Vidal 155 643 3 25 4.1 Omarion Hampton 124 545 4 22 4.4 Justin Herbert 83 498 2 12 6.0

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