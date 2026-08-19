Keaton Mitchell 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell could be a fantasy option for you this coming season -- continue reading for stats and fantasy projections.
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Keaton Mitchell Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Mitchell's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|41.1
|260
|61
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|51.0
|199
|58
Keaton Mitchell 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mitchell posted a season-high 9.1 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 2 carries, 19 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 5
|Texans
|1.3
|3
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|13
|Week 6
|Rams
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|4.3
|4
|43
|0
|-
|0
|0
|43
|Week 9
|@Dolphins
|1.8
|4
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|3.1
|4
|31
|0
|-
|0
|0
|31
|Week 11
|@Browns
|5.4
|6
|31
|0
|3
|2
|0
|54
|Week 12
|Jets
|1.9
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|19
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Keaton Mitchell vs. Other Chargers Rushers
The Chargers ran 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Mitchell's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Chargers teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Keaton Mitchell
|59
|341
|1
|11
|5.8
|Kimani Vidal
|155
|643
|3
|25
|4.1
|Omarion Hampton
|124
|545
|4
|22
|4.4
|Justin Herbert
|83
|498
|2
|12
|6.0
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