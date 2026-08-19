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Kayshon Boutte 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kayshon Boutte 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Kayshon Boutte is the 63rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was 44th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 91.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Kayshon Boutte Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Boutte's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points87.114841
2026 Projected Fantasy Points71.915759

Kayshon Boutte 2025 Game-by-Game

Boutte accumulated 21.3 fantasy points -- five catches, 93 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Raiders10.3861030
Week 2@Dolphins7.611161
Week 3Steelers2.832280
Week 4Panthers1.831180
Week 5@Bills4.333430
Week 6@Saints21.355932
Week 7@Titans11.522551

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Kayshon Boutte vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Boutte's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Kayshon Boutte463355164
A.J. Brown121781003712
Hunter Henry8760768722
Romeo Doubs8555724617

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Want more data and analysis on Kayshon Boutte? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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