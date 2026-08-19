Kayshon Boutte 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2026 season, Kayshon Boutte is the 63rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was 44th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 91.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
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Kayshon Boutte Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Boutte's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|87.1
|148
|41
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|71.9
|157
|59
Kayshon Boutte 2025 Game-by-Game
Boutte accumulated 21.3 fantasy points -- five catches, 93 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|10.3
|8
|6
|103
|0
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|7.6
|1
|1
|16
|1
|Week 3
|Steelers
|2.8
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 4
|Panthers
|1.8
|3
|1
|18
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|4.3
|3
|3
|43
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|21.3
|5
|5
|93
|2
|Week 7
|@Titans
|11.5
|2
|2
|55
|1
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Kayshon Boutte vs. Other Patriots Receivers
The Patriots ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Boutte's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Kayshon Boutte
|46
|33
|551
|6
|4
|A.J. Brown
|121
|78
|1003
|7
|12
|Hunter Henry
|87
|60
|768
|7
|22
|Romeo Doubs
|85
|55
|724
|6
|17
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