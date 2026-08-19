Kayshon Boutte 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Kayshon Boutte is the 63rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the New England Patriots player was 44th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 91.1. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

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Kayshon Boutte Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Boutte's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 87.1 148 41 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 71.9 157 59

Kayshon Boutte 2025 Game-by-Game

Boutte accumulated 21.3 fantasy points -- five catches, 93 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 6 versus the New Orleans Saints, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 10.3 8 6 103 0 Week 2 @Dolphins 7.6 1 1 16 1 Week 3 Steelers 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 4 Panthers 1.8 3 1 18 0 Week 5 @Bills 4.3 3 3 43 0 Week 6 @Saints 21.3 5 5 93 2 Week 7 @Titans 11.5 2 2 55 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Kayshon Boutte vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 50.4% passing plays and 49.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked second in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Boutte's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Kayshon Boutte 46 33 551 6 4 A.J. Brown 121 78 1003 7 12 Hunter Henry 87 60 768 7 22 Romeo Doubs 85 55 724 6 17

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