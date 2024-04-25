Kay Adams’ New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Prediction

As the prospects wait for their names to be called starting tonight at 8pm, one team in the top 3 has dominated headlines, the New England Patriots.

With speculation they could draft quarterbacks Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy, or will they trade down with a team for a haul of picks?

While it seems like we won’t know until the Pats are on the clock, on Thursday’s episode of Up & Adams Kay gave her prediction for what she believes the team will do when the time comes.

🔮 The Patriots will NOT trade back

🔮 The Patriots will draft a QB

Maye is currently the favorite (-280 odds) to go 3rd overall followed by McCarthy (+250) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Patriots are also the favorites to select McCarthy at +145.

