Kansas vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (14-5, 5-3 Big 12) host the UCF Knights (13-6, 4-4 Big 12) in Big 12 play at Allen Fieldhouse, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (88.1%)

Before you place a wager on Kansas-UCF outing (in which Kansas is a 13.5-point favorite and the total is set at 151.5 points), keep reading for a few betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Kansas vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas is 10-9-0 ATS this season.

UCF is 10-9-0 ATS this season.

When the spread is set as 13.5 or more this season, Kansas (5-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than UCF (3-1) does as the underdog (75%).

The Jayhawks have done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-3-0) than they have in home games (5-6-0).

This year, the Knights are 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-1-0 ATS (.750).

Kansas has covered the spread four times in eight conference games.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, UCF is 5-3-0 this season.

Kansas vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (81.2%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have a win-loss record of 8-1 when favored by -1053 or better by sportsbooks this year.

UCF has been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. UCF has gone 3-5 in those games.

The Knights have gone 1-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +660 or longer (33.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas has a 91.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas has a +228 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.0 points per game. It is putting up 76.8 points per game to rank 121st in college basketball and is allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 27th in college basketball.

Hunter Dickinson leads Kansas, recording 15.8 points per game (185th in the nation).

UCF puts up 79.5 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 78.0 per contest (326th in college basketball). It has a +28 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Keyshawn Hall leads UCF, recording 17.2 points per game (100th in college basketball).

The Jayhawks win the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. They record 35.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 38th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.9 per contest.

Dickinson leads the Jayhawks with 10.1 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball play).

The Knights lose the rebound battle by 1.2 boards on average. They collect 32.6 rebounds per game, 165th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 33.8.

Hall averages 6.7 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) to lead the Knights.

Kansas ranks 114th in college basketball by averaging 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 15th in college basketball, allowing 83.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Knights rank 207th in college basketball averaging 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 198th, allowing 92.8 points per 100 possessions.

