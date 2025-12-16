Kansas vs Towson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Towson Tigers (6-4) face the Kansas Jayhawks (8-3) at Allen Fieldhouse on December 16, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Towson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Towson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kansas win (88.5%)

Before placing a bet on Tuesday's Kansas-Towson spread (Kansas -18.5) or over/under (134.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. Towson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Towson is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Kansas (2-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 18.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Towson (1-0) does as an 18.5+-point underdog (100%).

Against the spread last season, the Jayhawks fared better at home, covering eight times in 17 home games, and five times in 12 road games.

The Tigers were better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than on the road (8-6-0) last season.

Kansas vs. Towson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been listed as the moneyline favorite five times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Jayhawks have been listed as a favorite of -4000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Towson has won 40% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-3).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Towson Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas outscores opponents by 10.0 points per game (scoring 74.8 per game to rank 243rd in college basketball while allowing 64.8 per contest to rank 23rd in college basketball) and has a +110 scoring differential overall.

Flory Bidunga leads Kansas, putting up 14.1 points per game (374th in the nation).

Towson's +21 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.3 points per game (315th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per outing (80th in college basketball).

Tyler Tejada's team-leading 18.8 points per game rank him 59th in college basketball.

The Jayhawks average 36.0 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.1 boards per game.

Bidunga tops the team with 9.2 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball action).

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 155th in college basketball, 8.1 more than the 25.8 their opponents record.

Caleb Embeya paces the Tigers with 5.9 rebounds per game (327th in college basketball).

Kansas averages 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (162nd in college basketball), and allows 85.1 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

The Tigers score 94.7 points per 100 possessions (236th in college basketball), while giving up 91.9 points per 100 possessions (184th in college basketball).

