Kansas vs Kansas State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 1-4 Big 12) will look to end a four-game road slide when they square off against the Kansas Jayhawks (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) on January 18, 2025 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (94.6%)

Kansas is a 15.5-point favorite against Kansas State on Saturday and the over/under is set at 140.5 points. Here are a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Kansas vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered nine times in 16 games with a spread this season.

Kansas State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

When playing at home, the Jayhawks sport a better record against the spread (5-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-3-0).

The Wildcats have performed better against the spread at home (3-5-0) than away (1-3-0) this year.

Kansas has three wins against the spread in five conference games this season.

Kansas State has three wins against the spread in five Big 12 games this season.

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (78.6%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have been a -2000 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Kansas State is 1-5 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

The Wildcats have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +980 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas has a 95.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas' +211 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.0 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 62.8 per contest (16th in college basketball).

Hunter Dickinson is 238th in the country with a team-high 15.2 points per game.

Kansas State has a +33 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. It is putting up 73.2 points per game, 229th in college basketball, and is allowing 71.1 per outing to rank 177th in college basketball.

David N'Guessan's 12.6 points per game paces Kansas State and ranks 545th in college basketball.

The Jayhawks rank 44th in the country at 35.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.8 more than the 31.0 their opponents average.

Dickinson tops the team with 10.4 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball play).

The 30.1 rebounds per game the Wildcats accumulate rank 313th in the nation, 1.8 fewer than the 31.9 their opponents record.

N'Guessan paces the team with 7.4 rebounds per game (124th in college basketball).

Kansas averages 97.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (139th in college basketball), and gives up 80.7 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Wildcats' 94.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 215th in college basketball, and the 91.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 179th in college basketball.

