Kansas vs Cincinnati Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-4, 0-3 Big 12) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Kansas Jayhawks (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) on January 11, 2025 at Fifth Third Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Arena: Fifth Third Arena

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cincinnati win (55.7%)

Kansas is a 1.5-point favorite over Cincinnati on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 135.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Cincinnati has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this year.

Kansas covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 53.8% of the time. That's more often than Cincinnati covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Jayhawks covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered three times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Bearcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .375 (3-5-0). Away, it is .400 (2-3-0).

Kansas vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been the moneyline favorite in 13 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (76.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Jayhawks have won 10 of 13 games when listed as at least -114 or better on the moneyline.

Cincinnati has been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Bearcats have played as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 53.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas averages 78.9 points per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 63.6 per outing (23rd in college basketball). It has a +214 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Hunter Dickinson paces Kansas, recording 15.9 points per game (180th in college basketball).

Cincinnati puts up 75.4 points per game (176th in college basketball) while allowing 61 per contest (ninth in college basketball). It has a +202 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Cincinnati's leading scorer, Simas Lukosius, ranks 492nd in the nation, averaging 13 points per game.

The Jayhawks grab 35.6 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball) while conceding 30 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Dickinson leads the team with 10.4 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball play).

The 35.2 rebounds per game the Bearcats accumulate rank 69th in the nation, 7.9 more than the 27.3 their opponents grab.

Dillon Mitchell is 145th in college basketball with 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the Bearcats.

Kansas records 101.3 points per 100 possessions (79th in college basketball), while giving up 81.7 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

The Bearcats' 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 100th in college basketball, and the 80.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!