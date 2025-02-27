Kansas City Chiefs Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs, at +650, have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (as of Feb. 27).

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about Chiefs Super Bowl futures, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +650 (Bet $100 to win $650)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Stats Insights (2024)

The Chiefs ranked 16th in total offense (327.6 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (320.6 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Chiefs owned the 15th-ranked offense last year (22.6 points per game), and they were more effective on defense, ranking fourth-best with just 19.2 points allowed per game.

Kansas City compiled 222.4 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 14th in the NFL. Defensively, it ranked 18th, surrendering 218.8 passing yards per game.

The Chiefs put up 105.3 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 22nd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they ranked eighth, allowing 101.8 rushing yards per game.

Kansas City ranked 26th in third-down defense last year (43.3% third-down percentage allowed), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with a 48.5% third-down conversion rate.

The Chiefs gained 5.1 yards per play (21st in the league) last season, while they gave up 5.3 yards per play on the defensive side of the ball (ninth in the NFL).

With 20 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (fourth in NFL) last season, Kansas City's +6 turnover margin ranked 10th in the NFL.

Bet on Kansas City Chiefs on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl