Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will face the Carolina Panthers and their 15th-ranked passing defense (205.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Johnson's next game versus the Panthers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Juwan Johnson Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.88

37.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Johnson is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (157th overall), putting up 49.9 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

In his last three games, Johnson has put up 22.3 fantasy points (7.4 per game), as he's hauled in 13 passes on 19 targets for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson has reeled in 17 balls (on 25 targets) for 195 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 23.5 fantasy points (4.7 per game) during that period.

The high point of Johnson's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, a matchup in which he put up 10.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 49 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Juwan Johnson had his worst game of the season in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, when he put up just -0.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.