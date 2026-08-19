Juwan Johnson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Juwan Johnson is the 18th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 102.9 fantasy points a year ago (12th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the New Orleans Saints player, see below.

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Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 80.4 158 14 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 79.8 147 17

Juwan Johnson 2025 Game-by-Game

Johnson picked up 15.2 fantasy points -- four receptions, 92 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 7.6 11 8 76 0 Week 2 49ers 10.9 9 5 49 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 5.1 8 6 51 0 Week 4 @Bills 2.8 3 3 28 0 Week 5 Giants 1.7 4 2 17 0 Week 6 Patriots -0.5 2 2 15 0 Week 7 @Bears 7.9 7 5 79 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints, who ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Johnson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Juwan Johnson 102 77 889 3 8 Chris Olave 156 100 1163 9 13 Devaughn Vele 39 25 293 2 4 Travis Etienne 52 36 292 6 9

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