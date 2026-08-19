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Juwan Johnson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Juwan Johnson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Juwan Johnson is the 18th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 102.9 fantasy points a year ago (12th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the New Orleans Saints player, see below.

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Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points80.415814
2026 Projected Fantasy Points79.814717

Juwan Johnson 2025 Game-by-Game

Johnson picked up 15.2 fantasy points -- four receptions, 92 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals7.6118760
Week 249ers10.995491
Week 3@Seahawks5.186510
Week 4@Bills2.833280
Week 5Giants1.742170
Week 6Patriots-0.522150
Week 7@Bears7.975790

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Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints, who ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Johnson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Juwan Johnson1027788938
Chris Olave1561001163913
Devaughn Vele392529324
Travis Etienne523629269

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Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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