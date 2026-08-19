Juwan Johnson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Juwan Johnson is the 18th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2026 season, after posting 102.9 fantasy points a year ago (12th among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the New Orleans Saints player, see below.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|80.4
|158
|14
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|79.8
|147
|17
Juwan Johnson 2025 Game-by-Game
Johnson picked up 15.2 fantasy points -- four receptions, 92 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|7.6
|11
|8
|76
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|10.9
|9
|5
|49
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|5.1
|8
|6
|51
|0
|Week 4
|@Bills
|2.8
|3
|3
|28
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|1.7
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|-0.5
|2
|2
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|7.9
|7
|5
|79
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints, who ranked 28th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Johnson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Juwan Johnson
|102
|77
|889
|3
|8
|Chris Olave
|156
|100
|1163
|9
|13
|Devaughn Vele
|39
|25
|293
|2
|4
|Travis Etienne
|52
|36
|292
|6
|9
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.