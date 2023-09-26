Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson will take on the ninth-ranked pass defense of the Carolina Panthers (192.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Jefferson vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.18

13.18 Projected Receiving Yards: 94.96

94.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.62

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jefferson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 16.6 fantasy points per game (49.8 total points). Overall, he is 22nd in fantasy points.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Jefferson reeled in seven balls on 13 targets for 149 yardsone touchdown, good for 20.9 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has not given up more than one passing TD to an opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up a touchdown catch by two players this season.

Carolina has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Panthers' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

